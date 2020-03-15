First case of COVID-19 confimed in San Luis Obispo County

The first coronavirus case in San Luis Obispo County has been confirmed March 14, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The patient is a North County resident over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. The individual experienced a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the public health department. The individual who has been diagnosed self reported their symptoms.

Health Officer Penny Borenstein said the county is investigating the case and she believes it was contracted through community transmission.

All people who had been in close contact with the diagnosed person are being contacted by the health department.

The case was confirmed one day after San Luis Obispo County declared a public health emergency.

“We have expected to see cases of COVID-19 in our county and have been planning ans preparing accordingly,” Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.

As of March 14, San Luis Obispo Public Health Laboratory has tested more than 100 residents.

Cal Poly has extended spring break until April 6 and made at least the first two weeks of classes online. The university is asking students, staff and faculty to stay in town for the time being.

The university plans to announce any further modifications to Spring quarter by March 25, according to President Jeffrey Armstrong.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.