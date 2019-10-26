Cal Poly officials meet with NCAA over textbook sanctions, appeal decision expected in coming months

Cal Poly is nearing the end of the NCAA appeals process after being forced to vacate records broken by student-athletes who were given extra scholarship money.

President Jeffery Armstrong, Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey and Athletics Director Don Oberhelman went before the NCAA Infractions Appeal Committee on Thursday in Indianapolis for oral arguments.

This is the final step in the appeals process, according to the NCAA. A decision from the NCAA is expected in December or January, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Cal Poly was sanctioned by the NCAA on April 18 for giving extra textbook stipends to student-athletes. The NCAA found a total of 72 student-athletes across 18 of 22 sports received an average of $225 in extra stipends.

Because of the pending appeal, Cal Poly gets to keep the wins and records for the time being, according to the NCAA.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, the Mustangs will be forced to vacate records from the 2012-13 season to Fall 2015 due to the student-athletes receiving improper stipends.

Oberhelman said there was never an intent to violate NCAA rules. He also said the university self-reported the violations when the issue was discovered.

“Cal Poly has cooperated in every way with the NCAA throughout this process that began in 2015,” Oberhelman said in a April news release.

Timeline for NCAA appeal

According to Cal Poly Athletics’ statement, the NCAA reversed a previous decision that allowed for student-athletes to receive book stipends in the way Cal Poly had used in October 2015. Cal Poly immediately contacted the NCAA after learning about the reversal.

In order for Cal Poly to have its punishment overturned, the Infractions Appeal Committee must find information that is contrary to the original investigation or that Cal Poly did not violate the NCAA’s rules.

The decision can also be overturned if the committee finds that a procedural error took place during the investigation, or if a NCAA Committee on Infractions member abused their discretion when originally penalizing the university.