Cal Poly Recreation Center to be used to care for COVID-19 patients if hospitals reach capacity

Local health officials are working with Cal Poly on plans to establish an alternative care site at the Recreation Center if additional hospital beds are needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, our local hospitals are able to meet the need,” County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said. “We know things can change quickly with this type of virus — so we’re preparing now to provide care for more people if our hospitals reach their limits.”

Engineering teams are developing plans to use the space for medical use if needed for emergency overflow, according to a news release.

“The county has found the Rec Center uniquely suitable for temporarily housing overflow patients, since it is a large facility; has excellent access to water and electricity; can be accessed by public roads that do not run through other parts of campus; and primarily contains hard surfaces that are relatively easy to sanitize,” University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

At no time will Cal Poly students, faculty or staff be in the Rec Center while COVID-19 patients are present, according to Lazier.

Two COVID-19 patients are being cared for in a hospital currently, according to data provided by County Public Health.