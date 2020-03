Officials closed the Pismo Preserve coastal trails on Monday until further notice.

According to San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer Wade Horton, the closure comes after multiple complaints from community members about people congregating in the parking lot and near the bathroom area.

“We don’t want to close down trails, but we’ve received a lot of complaints,” Horton said.

No other trails have been closed at this time due to concerns with COVID-19 transmission.