Six more cases of coronavirus confirmed in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County now has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, March 23 — up from 27 yesterday, County Public Health said.

Of the total cases, seven are on the coast, 12 are in North County, two in Central SLO, and 12 in South County.

One patient remains in intensive care and one other is hospitalized, according to County Public Health.

With testing increasing at outpatient providers in the county, now more than half of the cases have been confirmed in labs other than the County Public Health lab.

After each case is discovered, Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said her team does a contact analysis to determine how the virus was transmitted. The majority of COVID-19 transmission in the county comes from travel with 16 cases, followed by six cases of person to person spread. There have only been three cases of community spread — when people have been infected with the virus in an area.

County Public Health is unable to release the specifics of each case due to patient privacy.