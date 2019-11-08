Cal Poly wide receiver J.J. Koski to play in the 2020 NFLPA’s collegiate all-star game

Senior wide receiver J.J. Koski will have an opportunity to showcase his talent on a national stage after his final season at Cal Poly. The Mustangs’ leading wide receiver accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Cal Poly Athletics announced Thursday.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a postseason all-star game for NFL draft-eligible college players and will be played on Jan. 18, 2020 inside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

“I’m happy and excited to go somewhere with some big time players and show that I can do,” Koski said.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the NFL Network televised game. Nearly 200 representatives from all 32 NFL teams are expected to be in attendance to conduct player interviews and watch a week’s worth of practices prior to the game, according to Cal Poly Athletics.

J.J. Koski with a 43-yard touchdown catch from @jakejeff18 to score @calpolyfootball’s first points of the night. pic.twitter.com/YheXVQwM9d — Mustang Sports (@CPMustangSports) October 27, 2019

Koski is the first Mustang in six years to play in a postseason all-star football game.

“I kind of didn’t really read too much into any of the bowl games or all-star games,” Koski said. “But when I got it … [I was] a little surprised and just excited that people are looking at me and thinking highly of me.”

So far this season, the 195 pound senior has made 36 receptions for 781 yards and five touchdowns. Koski ranks highly in the Cal Poly Football record book, placing seventh in career receptions, eighth in career receiving yards and is tied for eighth in career receiving touchdowns.

“I think I’ve showed my speed,” Koski said. “I show that on film and I can learn fast and get open. I don’t know exactly what it is, but I think that just my consistency around the clock and game in, game out definitely helps.”

Video by Brian Truong

Also a team captain, Koski has never missed a game in his four years as a Mustang.

While the game will take place months after Koski’s final game with Cal Poly on Nov. 23, it is a few months ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, which starts April 23, 2020.

“It’s a step into the next phase or next chapter of my life,” Koski said. “But I’ve always been a pretty motivated guy, regardless of the circumstances … I’m more excited just to go out there and compete. Like I said, it’s an honor.”

Cal Poly Football will play its final home game of the season against Eastern Washington on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.