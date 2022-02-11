Cal Poly wraps up student feedback on proposed fee increase

Cal Poly closed the submissions form for student feedback on a proposed campus fee increase on Wednesday — wrapping up one part of President Jeffrey Armstrong’s consultation process for the proposal.

Armstrong’s College Based Fee Student Aid and Learn by Doing Plan proposes a future increase to the College Based Fee, an academic fee that students pay to help fund each of the six colleges at Cal Poly.

According to the CBF Educational Presentation, 60% of the revenue from the fee will go to financial aid and scholarships and 40% of the revenue will be used to fund academic opportunities, such as field experiences and student trips.

Armstrong presented this proposal throughout January at three different open forums.

Armstrong said increasing the CBF would create more equal access to Cal Poly for Californians with household incomes under $150,000, allow for faculty to be paid more competitive salaries and support Cal Poly’s academic mission by providing more comprehensive educational and research opportunities for students.

The new fee would increase for each college over five years and will only be implemented for all new students in Fall 2022. Currently enrolled students will not pay an increased fee.

By the 2026-2027 school year, the proposed fees for CAED, CAFES and CENG will increase to $4,635. For CSM, OCOB and CLA the fee will increase to $3,605.

In order to approve the proposal, Cal Poly is required to either use an advisory student referendum or an advisory alternative consultation method. Armstrong opted for the alternative consultation that will allow the CBF Academic Mission Advisory Committee, made up of at least three faculty members, three student members, associate deans, department heads and college budget personnel, to provide feedback on the plan.



To learn more about the College Based Fee, visit https://afd.calpoly.edu/cbf/.