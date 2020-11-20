California issues stay-at-home order, more Cal Poly residents quarantined

California issued a limited stay-at-home order mandating that all non-essential work, movement and gatherings cease between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for all counties in the widespread, purple tier – including San Luis Obispo County.

People may still go to the grocery store, walk their dog or pick up takeout from a restaurant under this order, according to a press briefing on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The order is designed to limit non-essential, social gatherings that have “a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood to adhere to COVID-1-9 preventive measures,” such as wearing face coverings and keeping six feet of physical distance, according to a press release.

The limited stay-at-home order will begin Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. and will end Monday, Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said while the limited stay-at-home order is “disappointing,” the San Luis Obispo community should not be drastically affected because most activities do not happen between these hours, according to a press release.

“Now it’s more important than ever to stay positive, have patience with those around you, and continue to do your best to decrease transmission locally,” Borenstein said in the press release.

More than 25% of University Housing residents are quarantined (1,127 of 4,394 students), up 65 students from last week. Seventy students living on-campus and 98 students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard.

Seventy-one students living on-campus and 91 students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 from Cal Poly’s testing programs last week, not accounting for off-campus testing sites.

Sixty-six University Housing residents are in isolation, up significantly from last week. A record total of 1,127 on-campus residents are currently quarantined-in-place, 62 beginning the process in the last 72 hours. This time last week, 972 students were quarantined-in-place.