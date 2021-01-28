Campus hiking trails close due to weather conditions

Poly Canyon Road, the Cal Poly “P” and all adjacent hiking trails have been temporarily closed, according to a Jan. 27 email from University Facilities Management and Development.

The rainfall and resulting ground saturation of these trails created unsafe conditions, causing the closure. Any use of these roads or trails will damage them and destabilize the surrounding areas, according to the email.

The affected areas are scheduled to reopen on Feb. 5, but if the weather conditions do not improve, the closure may be extended.

Hikers and bikers are urged to observe any posted signage to protect themselves and the surrounding trail areas. Use of these trails under current conditions may derail the future use of this outdoor space.

All emergency, agriculture and essential operations vehicles will still have access to Poly Canyon Road as needed.