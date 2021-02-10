Campus technology services go offline, interrupt online learning for students

Update 12:30 p.m.:

In a campus-wide email, ITS confirmed that all campus technology services that require authentication have been restored. This includes My Cal Poly Portal, campus WiFi and other services that require authentication including Zoom.

ITS wrote that they are still investigating what caused the data center network outage.

Any ongoing issues with campus technology services can be reported to the ITS Service Desk. Support can be requested online through the Support Center, via email servicedesk@calpoly.edu or phone (805) 756-7000.

Original story:

Cal Poly campus technology services are currently down, leaving many students unable to access their online resources.

At 10:45 a.m. Cal Poly Information Technology Services (ITS) reportedly began experiencing networking issues at the campus data center.

These networking issues resulted in a campus wide outage of Cal Poly core technologies, including the My Cal Poly Portal, Campus Wifi and other technology services requiring Cal Poly authentication.

The College of Liberal Arts sent an email to inform students of the situation and explained that students who are already connected to campus technology services should not experience any disconnects while their active session persists.

In a campus-wide email, ITS expressed that services are beginning to come back online and they are investigating the origin of the issue.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to get services back up and running in a timely manner,” ITS said in the email.