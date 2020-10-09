City appoints interim police chief

The City of San Luis Obispo appointed Captain Jeff Smith as the city’s Interim Police Chief, according to a press release from City Manager Derek Johnson on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Smith will act as police chief until the city hires a new chief.

Smith has been involved in a variety of assignments and special projects during his time as Police Captain, according to the press release. Most recently, Smith coordinated with the county to secure funding for a full-time social worker to be assigned to the Police Department’s Community Action Team.

During his time as Police Captain, Smith oversaw Police Operations and Administration, led a Homelessness Task Force, served on Homeless Services Oversight Committee (HSOC) Board, and served as chair on the Homeless Encampment Committee, according to the press release.

Smith has also served on the Women’s Safety Committee, Elder Abuse Committee, Domestic Violence Committee, Crime Stoppers and as a Sexual Assault Recovery and Prevention (SARP) Board member, according to the press release.

Smith has been Police Captain since 2006, began policing 2001, and started working for the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2003. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and a Master’s in Education. To further his education, Smith participated in the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute 2009, obtained his Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Management Certificate, and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2016.

“He is a balanced and compassionate leader with breadth and depth of knowledge and commitment to serve the community,” City Manager Derek Johnson said in the press release.