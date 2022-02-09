City of San Luis Obispo offers $100,000 total in grants to nonprofits

The City of San Luis Obispo has allocated a total of $100,000 to be distributed as $4,000 grants to help support events put on by nonprofit organizations in San Luis Obispo.

“The events range from different types of experiences like conferences, concerts that first and foremost help benefit and support the residents in our community, but also some cases like the SLO International Film Festival, that appeals to visitors that come into San Luis Obispo,” City Tourism Manager Molly Cano said.

Funding grants for nonprofits have been happening for a number of decades, but it used to be a one time competitive grant process, Cano told Mustang News. Nonprofit organizations are now able to apply for a grant of $4,000 by submitting an application that is due on the first day of each month.

“We have seen a number of new organizations apply within the past two years after this change,” Cano said.

The Grants-in-Aid Program has allocated a total of $100,000 to distribute to recipients through June 2022, according to a recent press release. This allows for 25 nonprofit organizations to receive the grant within the fiscal year.

As of Feb. 1, 20 organizations have received the grant, Cano said. For this past month, they received three applications and two are expected to receive the grant.

To qualify for the $4,000 grant, the organization must be a non-profit and have good standing with the city, according to the 2021-2022 Modified Program Guidelines and Specification.

In the past year, the grant was $2,500 due to all events being virtual. Now that events are back in person, the grant has increased.

Past organizations that have been awarded the grant include the Foundation for the Performing Arts which received money to fund and promote their Broadway series, St. Andrew Greek Orthodox which has their annual Greek Festival in June, and Restorative Partners to hold the SLO Grilled Cheese Festival.

“If nonprofit organizations in the City of San Luis Obispo want to put on an event in the city, they would be a potential applicant for the grant,” Cano said.

There are five grants left to be given out in this fiscal year. For more information, view the informational webinars. To apply for the grant, fill out the 2021-2022 Cultural GIA Application.