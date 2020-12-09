Congressman Salud Carbajal wins re-election

Democrat incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal secured re-election against Republican candidate Andy Caldwell for representing the 24th Congressional District.

Carbajal garnered 58.8% of votes, according to the US Secretary of State website. Carbajal will continue representing San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and a portion of Ventura County as he begins his third two-year term on Jan. 1, 2021.

For Carbajal, winning re-election means an opportunity to continue pushing through his top-priority environmental bills — one to ban oil and gas leasing off the coast and another to protect 250,000 acres of land in the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain from development and oil and gas drilling.

Carbajal said that tax policy and trade were below-average priorities to him. Trade policies in particular remain mostly up to the executive branch, which has left some consequences for the 24th District.

“Unfortunately, the President has engaged in risky trade wars that hurt our agriculture community,” Carbajal told Mustang News. “I’ll keep working to make sure our trade policy reflects our needs, but I am hopeful a Biden Administration and Democratic Congress will tackle these issues in a more strategic, productive way.”

Carbajal said the Central Coast has given his family the opportunity to succeed, and now he aims to continue providing opportunities to other constituents. To achieve that, Carbajal points to his “proven track record of bringing Republicans and Democrats together” and his fight for expanding health care, preserving open spaces and creating jobs through rebuilding infrastructure.

Carbajal’s campaign was endorsed by groups such as the California Democratic Party, United Farm Workers and the California Federation of Teachers. In the House, Carbajal serves on the Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Agriculture and is Vice Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.