CSU System anticipates in-person instruction in Fall 2021

The California State University (CSU) anticipates that they will be able to offer almost all in-person classes in Fall 2021, they announced in a press release Dec. 9.

“While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines,” CSU Chancellor Timothy White wrote in the press release.

The CSU has not released details on how universities would return to in-person instruction, or how many COVID-19 cases could be active in the state while returning to in-person classes.

The CSU will evaluate if the summer 2021 term can be held in-person closer to the deadline for registration for summer classes, the press release read. Though the CSU said they are optimistic that the 2021-2022 academic year will be held in person, they have not publicly finalized the decision.

High school and transfer students have until Dec. 15 to apply to CSU campuses, as the deadline was extended for those experiencing hardships because of COVID-19.