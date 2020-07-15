County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases and one death

San Luis Obispo County has 1,112 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, July 15 — up 34 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 374 patients are at home in isolation and 720 patients have recovered. Eleven are currently hospitalized, six of which are in intensive care. The state of one patient is unknown.

There have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.

Today, county public health announced that a sixth county resident died due to COVID-19.

The resident was more than 90-years-old and lived in a long term care facility. They were not hospitalized before their death, and caught the virus through person-to-person spread at the long term care facility.

“Our hearts go out to the family and all those who are touched by this loss,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the press release. “This disease is spread person-to-person in SLO County, which means each of us can play a part in breaking that chain of transmission.”