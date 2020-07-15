State orders more businesses to close in San Luis Obispo County

The California Department of Public Health has ordered San Luis Obispo County to close or limit operations to outdoor services in various sectors and activities, according to a press release. The closures will be effective starting tomorrow, July 16 at 12:01 a.m.

These sectors include gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, indoor protests, hair salons and barber shops, indoor malls and offices for non-critical infrastructure. Personal care services such as nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, estheticians and facial services are also included.

The closures are meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and will be effective until further notice, according to the press release.

County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said while this update is discouraging, it is meant to avoid a surge in hospitalized COVID-19 cases.

“This is our opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in SLO County and we should each be doing everything we can to lower our case rate,” Borenstein said.

On Monday, a state-wide restriction closed indoor and outdoor operations of bars, breweries, pubs and brewpubs, unless they offer sit-down meals outdoors.

Wineries and tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms were directed to close indoor services but may offer outdoor services.

In county hospitals, 58 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available and 91 percent of ventilators are available, as of Wednesday, July 15. There are also currently 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, five of which remain in intensive care.

San Luis Obispo County has distributed 1,179,000 procedure masks, 392,200 gloves, 353,820 N-95 respirators, 32,280 face shields and 16,160 gowns to hospitals as of Wednesday, July 15.

Six coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded countywide.