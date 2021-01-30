County COVID-19 case count remains high, but may start to decrease

In San Luis Obispo County, 17,511 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 1,908 people actively sick as of Thursday. These numbers mean that more than 6% of all county residents have at least tested positive since the pandemic began, with the majority of cases contracted over the holiday season.

“Our case counts remain high but there is good news on the horizon. We are starting to see that the high number of cases are starting to slow down. … We are hopeful this is the beginning of a trend,” Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said at a Jan. 27 press conference.

With this start of a trend and projections for statewide ICU capacity (currently at 89%) to decrease, the state lifted the stay-at-home order on Monday, Jan. 25. This change officially opened outdoor activities such as dining, but maintained the shutdown of bars and other indoor gatherings, according to the County Public Health Department.

In San Luis Obispo County, ICU bed capacity is at 53% with 49 residents hospitalized. So far there have been 164 deaths with Borenstein stating “dozens more we believe will be added to that all-too-high count.”