County COVID-19 case rates rise

Thirty-two people in San Luis Obispo county have died due to COVID-19, one passing away this week.

Within the past months, the adjusted positive case rate appeared to be decreasing, but since Sept. 21, the cases per 100,000 has continued to increase.

According to the most recent County of San Luis Obispo COVID-19 Briefing, three weeks ago the adjusted case count was 3.5 cases per 100,000 people, but has ballooned to 6.1 as of Oct. 14. An adjusted case rate of 7.0 or above (roughly equal to 20 new cases per day) would move the county back into the purple tier of the state’s reopening criteria.

Despite this, the percent of positive cases has steadily decreased from 4.6 percent on Sept. 8 to 2 percent on Oct. 13. Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program has conducted more than 5,000 tests, more than 1,000 on Tuesday, October 13th.