COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo today: 845 confirmed cases and three deaths

San Luis Obispo County has 845 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, July 8— up 37 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 227 patients are at home in isolation and 601 patients have recovered. Fourteen are currently hospitalized, six of which are in intensive care.

Today, County Public Health announced the third death of a county resident due to coronavirus. The patient was 61-years-old, had underlying health conditions and had been in the hospital for about two weeks, according to a press release.