Third death due to coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County

On Wednesday, County Public Health reported that a 61-year-old resident died of COVID-19.

The resident had underlying health conditions and lived in a long-term care facility when they developed symptoms of the virus, the press release read.

The resident stayed in the hospital for about two weeks.

“We are saddened that another vulnerable SLO County resident has succumbed to this disease and offer our condolences to the patient’s family,” County Pubic Health Officer Penny Borenstein wrote in the press release.

The first person who died due to COVID-19 was a North County resident in their 80s who had underlying health conditions. The second person was a 94-year-old resident.

Borenstein recommended that high-risk residents, such as people older than 65 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions, stay home as much as possible, and have groceries and medication delivered to their homes.

Young adults and those without underlying health conditions have also been hospitalized due to the virus, the press release read.

Borenstein asked all resident to stay home when feeling sick, stay six feet apart from others, wash their hands and wear a face covering when out of the house.

“This loss is a reminder that we must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable,” Borenstein wrote in the press release. “They matter and they are important. It’s up to each of us to do our part.”