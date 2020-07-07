San Luis Obispo County now has 808 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 220 active cases

San Luis Obispo now has 808 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, July 7 – up 43 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the largest single-day increase in the past week.

Of the total cases, 207 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 586 patients have recovered and 13 are currently in the hospital. Five of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

There have been two deaths related to coronavirus in the county.