CSU Chancellor resigns after allegations he mishandled sexual misconduct

Cal State University Chancellor Joseph Castro resigned on Thursday, the CSU Board of Trustees announced in a press release.

USA Today published an investigation into Castro reportedly mishandling sexual misconduct complaints against one of his top administrators during his time as Fresno State’s president before his role as Chancellor of the nation’s largest public four-year university.

The CSU Board of Trustees accepted Castro’s resignation, effective immediately.

“The decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life,” Castro said in a press release Thursday evening. “While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done.”

Now, the Board of Trustees plans to strengthen the CSU Title IX Office’s accountability and response efforts, according to the press release. The Board of Trustees will call for a vote at their upcoming March 22-23 meeting to conduct a systemwide assessment of CSU’s Title IX training, compliance and accountability, according to the press release.

Castro was the eighth chancellor of the CSU for more than eight years.

“We appreciate Chancellor Castro’s cooperation with the Trustees and his decision to step down for the benefit of California State University system,” Board of Trustee Chair Lillian Kimbell said in the press release.

The Board of Trustees is finalizing a plan to replace Castro with an interim chancellor. Until then, Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Steve Relyea will be the acting chancellor.