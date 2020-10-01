Eight students test positive for COVID-19 in one day

Three students living on-campus and five students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard.

Thirty eight University Housing residents were ordered to quarantine-in-place within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of students quarantined-in-place to 173, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated this morning.

Students living on campus are quarantined-in-place if the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health and Cal Poly suspect possible COVID-19 exposure in University Housing facilities.

University Housing residents who test positive for coronavirus are isolated in on-campus apartments. Fourteen students living on campus are isolated, according to the coronavirus dashboard.

Fifteen University Housing residents are quarantined after exposure to someone with the virus, according to the dashboard.

San Luis Obispo County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases today, according to County Public Health. More than 200 coronavirus cases are active in the county. Thirty one people have died from COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.