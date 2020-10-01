Student tests positive for coronavirus in Tenaya Hall

A student has tested positive for the coronavirus in Tenaya Hall, according to residents of the dorm.

Tenaya Hall residents on the dorm’s first and second floor were notified that only third floor residents would be allowed to go to a meeting related to the new coronavirus case, according to an email they received from Assistant Director of University Housing Daisy Castaneda.

Attached to the email sent to Tenaya Hall residents was a document that explains a student tested positive for the coronavirus in their building. The document was signed by Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey.

This is one of eight new cases of Cal Poly students testing positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Since Wednesday, July 8, 24 Cal Poly students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Cal Poly can not confirm if a student on the third floor of Tenaya Hall tested positive for COVID-19 due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said.

The first page of the above document is an email sent to first and second floor Tenaya Hall residents. The second page of the above document explains to residents that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus in their building.