Eleven students test positive for COVID-19

Six students living on-campus and five students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated Monday afternoon.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing, which has performed 291 COVID-19 tests in the last 72 hours. The dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Following a positive COVID-19 test result, 22 University Housing residents are isolated in on-campus apartments.

Twenty University Housing residents were ordered to quarantine-in-place within the last 72 hours, bringing the total number of students quarantined-in-place to 279, according to the dashboard.

Fourteen students living on-campus are quarantined after exposure to someone with COVID-19.

One University Housing resident has recovered from COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, according to the dashboard.

The ongoing COVID-19 testing program has performed 3,348 COVID-19 tests since Oct. 3. Campus Health and Wellbeing has performed 5,798 COVID-19 tests since July 8.