Father-daughter duo hope to keep phones clean with “Byte Wipes”

It is very rare that someone would leave the house without their phone. People tend to take their phone everywhere, and the average person touches their phones 2,600 times in a single day.

People wash their hands throughout the day, but they often forget to keep their phones clean too. Father-daughter duo Kayla and David Wells have come up with a solution: Byte Wipes.

Byte Wipes are pocket-sized, electronic safe, antibacterial wipes used to quickly and easily sanitize phones after a gym session, stop at the gas station, bite to eat at a restaurant or a trip to the restroom.

One container of Byte Wipes holds 30 wipes and they come in packs of one, six or 12 containers. Even though the wipes themselves are disposable, the container that holds them is recyclable. The amount of time it takes for someone to wipe down their phone is less than the amount of time it takes for someone to send a text message!

For those who are constantly on-the-go, Byte Wipes are readily available for your sanitizing needs at every point throughout the day.

The two-and-a-half inch container can slide right into your purse, pocket or wallet. Better yet, Byte Wipes are also 100 percent made in the United States.

Byte Wipes is doing what they can to give back to the community. For every six packs sold, one pack is donated to first responders, recognizing their efforts to keep communities safe. Over the first weekend of June, Byte Wipes also donated 50 percent of its profits to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Legal Defense Fund.

Grab a byte, then share a byte to keep your phone smelling and looking fresh! You wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to do your part. Visit bytewipes.com to learn more.