San Luis Obispo County reports seventh death due to coronavirus

County Public Health reported that the seventh San Luis Obispo County resident died due to coronavirus Tuesday, July 21.

The resident was in their 80s and lived at a North County nursing home with a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release. The resident had multiple chronic health conditions and was not hospitalized, the press release read.

“We have lost another member of our community to this disease and I offer our sincere condolences to the family and all those who are touched by this loss,” Public County Health Officer Penny Borenstein. “We are seeing an uptick in cases in congregate settings such as skilled nursing facilities in SLO County and we need everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of this disease.”

The first person who died due to COVID-19 was a North County resident in their 80s who had underlying health conditions. The second person was a 94-year-old resident, and the third person was a 61-year-old resident. The fourth person was a 52-year-old resident, and the fifth person was in their 70s.

The sixth person who died to COVID-19 in the county was in their 90s, who died one week ago on Tuesday, July 14.

Older adults, individuals with health conditions and people living in congregate settings such as residential care facilities are at higher risk from COVID-19, the press release read. However, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also contracted the virus and were hospitalized, according to the press release.

Borenstein recommended that all residents take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. It is possible for people to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of transmission,” Borenstein said. “Please avoid social and multi-family gatherings, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wear a face covering in public as recommended.”