After first death, two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in San Luis Obispo

There were two new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in San Luis Obispo County Sunday, April 5 — bringing the total to 95, according to County Public Health.
Yesterday, the county experienced its first death due to COVID-19. However, 68 percent of patients have now recovered from coronavirus in the county.
Four people remain in hospital care — three in intensive care, according to County Public Health.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 505 tests in which 42 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 53 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are four cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 37 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 25 in 50 to 64-years-old and 29 in those 65 and older.
Cases are reported from County Public Health each day around 1:30 p.m. The new cases represent a 24-hour cycle of testing.
Coronavirus cases by city
San Luis Obispo County continues to be under a shelter at home executive order, according to County Emergency Services Director Wade Horton. The order was reviewed Thursday, April 2 after 14 days and was renewed.
“As of today, our community has been sheltering at home for two weeks and we need to stay the course,” Horton said. “We must slow the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t overwhelm our hospitals. It’s important to remember that we are staying home to save lives.”
Cal Poly’s Recreation Center is in process of being transformed in to an alternative care site to treat patients in the county.