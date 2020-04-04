Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in San Luis Obispo — the first time in more than two weeks

There were no new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in San Luis Obispo County Saturday, April 4, according to County Public Health.
This is the first time there have been zero new cases in one day since March 18. Cases are typically reported at 1:30 p.m. each day.
There has been a total of 93 confirmed cases total in the county since the first COVID-19 positive test was reported March 14, according to County Public Health. However, nearly 70 percent of the patients have now recovered.
Six people remain in hospital care — four in intensive care, according to County Public Health.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 486 tests in which 40 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 53 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are three cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 37 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 24 in 50 to 64-years-old and 29 in those 65 and older.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in the county, according to County Public Health.
Coronavirus cases by city
San Luis Obispo County continues to be under a shelter at home executive order, according to County Emergency Services Director Wade Horton. The order was reviewed Thursday, April 2 after 14 days and was renewed.
“As of today, our community has been sheltering at home for two weeks and we need to stay the course,” Horton said. “We must slow the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t overwhelm our hospitals. It’s important to remember that we are staying home to save lives.”
Cal Poly’s Recreation Center is in process of being transformed in to an alternative care site to treat patients in the county.