Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in San Luis Obispo — the first time in more than two weeks

There were no new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in San Luis Obispo County Saturday, April 4, according to County Public Health.

This is the first time there have been zero new cases in one day since March 18. Cases are typically reported at 1:30 p.m. each day.

There has been a total of 93 confirmed cases total in the county since the first COVID-19 positive test was reported March 14, according to County Public Health. However, nearly 70 percent of the patients have now recovered.

Six people remain in hospital care — four in intensive care, according to County Public Health.