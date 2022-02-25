Fours cars broken into on campus￼

Cal Poly received reports of four cars that were broken into at a campus parking lot Sunday evening.

Behind South Mountain Residence Halls, at the K1 parking lot, cars’ windows were smashed in with an object not yet identified by the police. Nothing was taken from any of the cars, police said.

What usually is a popular parking lot among students, now has some students worried about parking there. According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, there are currently no security cameras installed in that area of campus.

Political science junior Tara Quinn usually parks her car in the K1 lot but after hearing about the break-ins is reconsidering it.

“I’m already always scared back there because it’s kind of out of the way, but I feel like security cameras could be very helpful,” Quinn said.

Another student, recreation, parks and tourism administration senior Theo Leier said he was worried to continue parking in the K1 lot after hearing about the four break-ins.

“I have a pretty old car that doesn’t really have a technologically advanced system, and I feel like sometimes parking enforcement stops after 5 p.m.,” Leier said. “I feel like throughout the night if parking enforcement and the Cal Poly Police Department had a more routine drive-through, it could be safer back there.”

The university did not provide further details to the ongoing investigation. Since the incidents, campus police have increased patrol in the area.

“Campus community members and visitors are reminded to always lock unattended vehicles and not to leave valuables in their car — or if they have to leave them, to keep them out of sight or put them in the trunk,” Lazier said.