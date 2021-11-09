Growing number of students have stopped completing daily symptom screener

Since the beginning of fall quarter, a growing number of students have stopped filling out Cal Poly’s daily symptom screener, meaning less students are reporting whether they have COVID-19 symptoms to the university.

Over the first five weeks of the fall quarter, the weekly count of completed daily symptom screeners fell by 32% — from 97,062 completed symptom screeners in Week 1 to 65,564 in Week 5, according to university data.

All enrolled students are required to fill out the daily campus screener if they are accessing on-campus facilities for any reason, according to the Cal Poly website. Currently, there are over 21,000 students with classes that have an in-person component.

The factors contributing to the decline is unclear, but with little to no enforcement of campus passes, some said it makes sense why students aren’t filling out their daily symptom screener as much anymore.