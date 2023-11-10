On Nov. 11 from 5 – 8 p.m., Hotel SLO, a luxury boutique hotel, will be hosting its second annual Autumn Soirée. The evening will be complete with food, wine, interactive art installations and live entertainment.

Tickets are $150, and all proceeds will benefit the Cal Poly Uncork Scholarships, SLO Food Bank, SLO Museum of Art and the Fund for Vineyard and Farm Workers.

“We’re thrilled to present this special celebration of the Central Coast’s outstanding local winemakers, chefs and purveyors and raise funds for important local non-profit organizations,” co-founder of Piazza Hospitality Circe Sher said in the event’s 2022 news release.

At the event, there will be a Wine Wall with donations from local wineries as well as an art installation from SLO Art Museum. This installation will preview the large-scale mixed media works by nationally acclaimed artist Alisa Sikelianos-Carter. The exhibition of her latest works, In Space and Splendor, opens on Nov. 18 at the Museum. Artist Alice Sutro will also be welcomed back.

“The Central Coast wine appellations are all in close proximity to Hotel SLO, making it the perfect retreat for wine lovers exploring the region,” Sher said in the news release.

Executive Chef Ryan Fancher will prepare a wide range of food for the event.

The event will also host a silent auction, with items such as a luxurious two-night Sonoma getaway, an Ernie Ball Music Man Luke III HH Gasoline Guitar and an exclusive private dinner hosted by Fancher in Ox + Anchor’s Wine Library.

San Luis Obispo fire dancer Lily Grace Quirk will be doing an interactive and improvisational performance with live music by four-piece band IMUA.

From 8 – 10 p.m., there will be an after-party at the S.Low Bar lounge. Here, chefs and vintners will be present to relax and enjoy more local food by Ohana Bros and Piadina as well as drinks from local breweries. The musical duo, The Chromatic Cats, will perform a DJ set.

The event is sponsored by a range of companies including Mercedes Benz of San Luis Obispo, Region Winery and Jordanos Food Service. A wide range of restaurants and wineries are also participating, including Seeds, Piadina, Biddle Ranch, Tolosa and more.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit http://autumnsoiree.com.