How will the new virtual Spring Career Fair work?

Cal Poly students will have the opportunity to network with employers from their homes April 29-30 during the virtual Spring Career Fair via online Zoom meetings.

For every session of the Spring Career Fair, students can log into a Zoom breakout room hosted by an employer with any computer, tablet, or mobile device. During each 90 minute session, students can interact and network with employers in-real time, similar to a traditional in-person Career Fair.

Each employer will have a date and time slot for when they will host their virtual ‘booth’ as well as a personalized Zoom link for their session, according to the Career Fair Description provided on Handshake. Thirty six employers are scheduled to facilitate virtual booths, including Peace Corps, REC Solar Commercial Corporation, and San Diego Gas & Electric. Students who want to join must register online before April 27 for the sessions they wish to attend.

Executive Director of the Career Services Department Eileen Buecher said that while launching this event on a digital platform is challenging due to its unprecedented nature, the department will continue to move forward and provide services to students.

“We have to pivot and we want to provide services,” Buecher said.“We’re being creative with using Zoom in so many different ways, and we don’t want those barriers to stop us.”

While the virtual Spring Career Fair will be different from previous years, Buecher explained that the department is open to maintaining online services in the future.

“I can see some of these services staying with us, even after we get back together,” Buescher said.

Students can prepare for the Career Fair by utilizing the virtual workshops provided by Cal Poly Career Services. These online resources consist of videos that inform students on different career topics such as building their portfolios, preparing for interviews, and how to navigate their job or internship search.

The new format of the Spring Career Fair is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens throughout California are ordered to stay in their homes in order to slow the spread of the virus. The state wide social distancing measures make it not just difficult, but almost impossible for students and employers to physically be in the same location.