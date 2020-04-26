San Luis Obispo County now has 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, April 25 – an increase of only one case since yesterday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Of the total cases, 36 patients are recovering at home in isolation. Three patients are currently in the hospital, and one of those patients remains in intensive care. There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.

About 76 percent of the county’s cases have recovered — a total of 126 patients.