San Luis Obispo County now has 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, April 25 – an increase of only one case since yesterday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
Of the total cases, 36 patients are recovering at home in isolation. Three patients are currently in the hospital, and one of those patients remains in intensive care. There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.
About 76 percent of the county’s cases have recovered — a total of 126 patients.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 1,133 tests in which 54 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 112 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
There are 10 cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 63 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 51 in 50 to 64-years-old and 42 in those 65 and older.
Coronavirus cases by city
The largest single-day spike that the county saw was on Friday, April 24 with 14 new cases reported day.