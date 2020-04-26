What’s still open in SLO

With San Luis Obispo County implementing a stay-at-home order, a limited amount of businesses have remained open. On Wednesday, April 22, Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced the reopening of four areas, including houses of worship, janitorial and housekeeping services, fabric stores and drive-in theaters in San Luis Obispo County.

About 129 restaurants and cafes have created alternatives to serving the community while also practicing social distancing. Other essential businesses such as Target and Costco have remained open, but with limited hours.

San Luis Obispo resident Rachel Hamann created an online list of local resources that remain open amid the many closures following the COVID-19 outbreak. She updates the website What’s Open in SLO? multiple times per day. Hamann also enlisted the help of local resident Mark Mantel, who created an Instagram page for the site that has gained more than 2,500 followers.

Below are some popular restaurants, cafes and grocery stores in San Luis Obispo that are still open.

Restaurants:

Firestone Grill: Open for take-out and delivery through DoorDash 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily

Giuseppe’s Cucina Rustica: Offering pick-up and delivery for lunch & dinner

Ziggy’s: To-go food seven days a week 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodstock’s Pizza: Free delivery, take-out and curbside pick-up available

Cafes:

Scout Coffee (Foothill location): Open for take-out orders 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily

Bliss Cafe: Offering pick-up and delivery from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week

Splash Cafe & Bakery: Offering online ordering, pick-up and take-out

Cool Cat Cafe: Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for take-out and free delivery

Grocery Stores:

Trader Joe’s: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ralphs: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Target: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hardware Store: