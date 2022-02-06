Men’s Tennis earns second straight victory over Pacific, 4-1￼

Cal Poly men’s tennis secured a 4-1 win over University of the Pacific on Saturday, Feb. 5 inside the Mustang Tennis Complex.

Cal Poly (3-1) picked up their second consecutive victory once again in convincing fashion, while Pacific (0-1) lost their first official match of the year.

In the doubles matchups, Cal Poly was awarded the point after picking up the victory in both the No. 1 & No. 2 spots. The first finish came from the No. 1 spot, when graduate transfer Hendrik Inno and redshirt sophomore Joe Leather won 6-3. The doubles point was secured when redshirt sophomore Colter Smith and freshman Bastiaan Weststrate also closed out their opponents by the score of 6-3.

The No. 3 doubles match went unfinished, but Cal Poly sophomores Carter Crookston and Noah Berry were ahead 5-3 when it was called.

In singles play, redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan picked up the first victory of the day in the No. 6 spot, 6-1, 6-2.

Berry added to the lead when he won in the No. 1 matchup in equally impressive fashion 6-2, 6-1.

The only Mustang loss on the day came from the No. 4 singles matchup, where Weststrate fell in two sets 6-4, 6-0 to Pacific’s Ran Amar.

The match was clinched for the Mustangs in the No. 3 matchup by redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca, who took down his opponent in two sets 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

The remaining two matches were declared unfinished, but both Leather in the No. 2 spot and Smith in the No. 5 spot were in their third set. Leather was leading 6-4, 2-6, 6-5 while Smith’s score at the time was 6-3, 3-6, 3-4.

The Mustangs will continue their home stand when they take on Loyola Marymount on Friday, Feb. 11 inside the Mustang Tennis Complex.