More than 98 percent of classes will continue to be offered online in spring

After initial uncertainty, Cal Poly has announced more than 98 percent of previously scheduled classes will continue to be offered during spring quarter in a virtual format.

In an email sent to the campus community Wednesday, March 25, President Jeffrey Armstrong confirmed the entire quarter will remain online to protect against coronavirus. Spring break was extended until April 6 to give faculty and staff time to adapt their classes for a virtual format.

When Armstrong initially announced plans to move completely online for spring, he said likely not all classes could be taught in a virtual format.

“There are going to be some courses … that simply will not work online for virtual,” Armstrong previously said in an interview with Mustang News.

University administration also announced several student services will continue to operate online, including a virtual Spring Career Fair, advising from the Disability Resource Center and counseling through Zoom.

“I understand that studying from home, far from friends, classmates and extracurriculars, is not as exciting as living and studying on campus,” Armstrong wrote.

San Luis Obispo now has 46 positive cases of COVID-19. The first student tested positive Tuesday, March 24.