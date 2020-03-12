Spring quarter delayed due to COVID-19, Open House cancelled

Spring 2020 will be delayed until April 6, President Jeffrey Armstrong announced in a video statement sent in a campus-wide email.

The pushback will result in a nine-week quarter, ending as previously scheduled June 12, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said in an email to Mustang News.

In-person final exams will continue as planned for the remainder of Winter quarter.

The university will offer workshops for faculty throughout spring break and the week of March 30 to prepare to teach virtually. However, classes are still scheduled to be conducted in-person following spring break.

“We are preparing to deliver classes fully virtually after spring break, if circumstances warrant,” Armstrong said in the video.

The university has set March 25 as the date by which they will announce whether classes will be virtual and whether students who left San Luis Obispo county for spring break should return, Armstrong said.

The campus will remain open for students who chose to stay in San Luis Obispo for spring break. This includes University Housing, Campus Dining and other programs that provide basic needs support, Armstrong said.

“I want to reassure students and parents we do not currently foresee any scenario under which Cal Poly would simply close and offer no Spring courses,” Armstrong said. “Unless things change very dramatically, Spring classes will go forward and seniors will graduate.”

Open House and associated activities have been cancelled, including the Poly Royal Rodeo and Poly Cultural Weekend.

Campus tours for prospective students have been cancelled through the end of the Spring.

All Cal Poly Athletics events will be held behind closed doors without fans.

California State University-wide policy is preventing Cal Poly and the Cal Poly Corporation employees from international and domestic non-essential travel from now until May 31.

The university is advising against Spring Break travel.

The president made these decisions in consultation with faculty and staff leadership from throughout campus, according to Lazier. A meeting was held late Wednesday afternoon with faculty and staff leaders.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health asked at least three students to self-quarantine as of March 11 out of concern over potential COVID-19 exposure.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.