New search warrant served in Los Angeles in ongoing Kristin Smart case

On Wednesday morning, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office announced they are serving another search warrant in the ongoing case of Kristin Smart.

Investigators are searching for specific items of evidence at the home of Paul Flores in Los Angeles County, according to a news release. They are being assisted in the search by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Flores continues to be a person of interest in the Smart’s case, who went missing from Cal Poly in 1996. Search warrants were previously served at his home in February, along with three other locations in California, including Flores’s mother’s and father’s homes in Arroyo Grande and one location in Washington state.

In January, the Sheriff’s Office revealed two trucks held as evidence that belonged to Paul Flores’ family members at the time of Smart’s disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office said this search warrant today will only be served at Paul Flores’s home.