Registration for fall 2020 classes postponed to mid-June

Class registration for fall quarter has been postponed, according to an email from the Office of the Registrar.

The first round will take place from June 15 to July 3, and students will be able to enroll in up to 18 units. The second round will take place from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11. Open enrollment will follow immediately afterward.

According to the email, the Fall 2020 class schedule will be available in the new schedule builder from June 4 to July 3, then August 17 through open enrollment.

Cal Poly has not reached a decision on whether or not Fall 2020 will take place online or in-person, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said.

“The university is optimistic that classes will be delivered in person, face to face in Fall 2020. However, a decision on that has not yet been made and will ultimately be determined by the quickly evolving circumstances of the coronavirus situation.”

The class schedule for summer quarter is now available, with registration appointments from April 24 to April 30.