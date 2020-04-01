There are now 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County

County Public Health has now conducted 454 tests in which 39 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 44 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.

The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.

There are three cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 34 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 22 in 50 to 64-years-old and 24 in those 65 and older.