COVID-19 reaches 42 cases in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County now has 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus – nine more cases than yesterday, which is SLO County’s largest day to day increase in cases so far, according to readyslo.org.

One of the patients is in the Intensive Care Unit, one is in the hospital, 34 are at home and six have recovered. There have been no deaths related to coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County.

Of the total cases, eight are on the coast, 18 are from North County, three are from Central SLO and 13 from South County.

Twenty-one of the cases were transmitted through travel, 10 through person-to-person spread, three through community spread and eight are unknown.

Three of the patients are younger than 18, 27 are 19 to 64-years-old, 11 are 65 to 84-years-old and one patient is older than 85.

300 residents have been tested at San Luis Obispo’s public lab so far, according to readyslo.org.

County Public health has not released specific patient data to protect patient privacy.

SLO County’s Public Health Department still anticipates an increase in cases and is preparing to establish alternative care sites, including the Cal Poly Recreation Center, though they are not needed yet, SLO County’s Public Health Director Penny Borenstein said yesterday.