Proposition 13, a $15 billion bond to modernize public schools in California, is currently losing.

The state proposition, which was the only one on the ballot, is losing by 15.6 percent in California with 57.8 percent in opposition. Similarly in San Luis Obispo County, the ballot lost by 32.72 percent among mail voters. The final results in both the state and the county are still currently being updated.

If passed, the proposition will provide $9 billion in bond money for K-12 schools and $6 billion to community colleges, the California State University and the University of California.

Though the measure garnered bipartisan support, including support from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and locally from Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, there is concern about potential increases in property taxes to repay the bond.

The San Luis Obispo Republican party opposed the proposition, claiming it will “put taxpayers on the hook for $27 billion” because the potential for debt would produce higher taxes. The party said the money would only provide for “wasteful construction projects that benefit special interests.”

While the measure received comparatively little support, advocates for the proposition said they hoped that the money would pay for much needed repairs in public school facilities.

“The kinds of things [university administration] is thinking about is fixing Fremont Hall landslide [or] doing the Kennedy Library,” political science professor Matthew Moore said.