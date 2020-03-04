Incumbent John Peschong is leading the District 1 race to remain on the Board of Supervisors

Incumbent John Peschong has pulled ahead in the District 1 County Board of Supervisors race Tuesday, March 3. District 1 consists of northern San Luis Obispo County, including Paso Robles.

As of 11:30 p.m., incumbent John Peschong has received 8,702 votes. This was 67.4 percent of the total votes for District 1, more than doubling his opponent so far. All of the San Luis Obispo County precincts have now reported.

Peschong served two consecutive years as chairman of the County Board of Supervisors in 2017 and 2018.

Challenger Stephanie Shakofsky has received 3,709 votes as of 10:30 p.m.

“Four years ago when I was elected, I talked about smaller, more efficient government, lower taxes and more personal freedom,” Peschong told Mustang News in a previous interview. “I’ve continued to fight for that in the community.”

According to Shakofsky’s campaign website, her campaign described by three goals which included transparency, accountability and compassion. If she wins, she would work to make government more accessible to the community, create a plan that would work toward sustainability and create support services for the homeless.

While Shakofsky is a Democrat, Peschong is a conservative Republican. The two candidates have disagreed on issues surrounding cannabis and how much local government should be involved in addressing climate change and homelessness.

About 200 elected officials and community leaders endorsed Peschong, according to his campaign website. These endorsements included the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, all five members of Templeton School Board and even his previous opponent for District 1 representative for the County Board of Supervisors Dale Gustin.

Peschong plans to focus on water management, public safety and tackling homelessness if he is re-elected.