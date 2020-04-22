Second highest rise of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County with 142 total

San Luis Obispo now has 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, April 22 – an increase in eight cases from yesterday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Of the total cases, 22 patients are recovering at home in isolation. One patient remains in intensive care. There has been one death in San Luis Obispo County due to coronavirus.

With about 118 patients recovered, this means that about 83 percent of coronavirus cases in the county have recovered.