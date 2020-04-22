Second highest rise of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County with 142 total

San Luis Obispo now has 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, April 22 – an increase in eight cases from yesterday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
Of the total cases, 22 patients are recovering at home in isolation. One patient remains in intensive care. There has been one death in San Luis Obispo County due to coronavirus.
With about 118 patients recovered, this means that about 83 percent of coronavirus cases in the county have recovered.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
The County Public Health Department has now conducted 909 tests in which 49 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 93 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to the County Public Health Department.
There are six cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 52 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 44 in 50 to 64-years-old and 40 in those 65 and older.
Coronavirus cases by city
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine. The increase in eight cases from Tuesday, April 21 to Wednesday, April 22 is the second greatest increase that the county has seen.