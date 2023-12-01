Cal Poly Arts is hosting jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Spanos Theater.

A Yamaha artist and the youngest musician endorsed by Hammond Organs, Whitaker is a renowned artist who has made a large impact on the jazz scene throughout his career. According to a Cal Poly news release, he has performed at some of the most reputable venues and for important events, including Stevie Wonder’s induction into the Apollo Theater’s Hall of Fame in 2001 when he was just 10 years-old.

Whitaker has performed at a number of college campuses in the past, but said he feels really honored and grateful to have the opportunity to perform at Cal Poly.

Attendees should expect to experience a show with influence from many genres, including jazz, gospel, classical, R&B and Latin.

According to Whitaker’s team, the artist’s sound is composed of “refined dynamics and a light and artful touch, accompanied by bright strings and rhythm.”

There’s also going to be a lot of fun interaction with the audience, such as singing along and clapping, according to Whitaker.

“Something I always tell people is we give all we got, but the audience is really one of the most important parts of the entire show,” Whitaker said. “As long as the audience is with us, that’s what matters.”

Cal Poly Arts Director Molly Clark said that the program is really excited to welcome Whitaker in his San Luis Obispo debut. She said she believes that Whitaker’s performances are innovative and often joyful.

“I’ve had the chance to see Matthew perform live in New York and other parts of the country, and the audience always leaves mind-blown in the most positive way,” Clark said.

Whitaker said he hopes to bring joy, positivity and an overall good time to all those in attendance.

“Be ready is all I’m saying,” Whitaker said. “Be ready.”

Student tickets cost $15, and tickets for the general public cost $44. The event also has a 20% staff and faculty discount available.