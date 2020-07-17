San Luis Obispo County adds 55 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

San Luis Obispo County now has 1,213 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, July 17 – up 55 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the third time in the past seven days that more than 50 new cases were reported.

Of the total cases, 411 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 737 patients have recovered and 11 are currently in the hospital. Five of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

There have been six deaths due to coronavirus in the county, two of which were reported in the past seven days.