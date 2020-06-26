San Luis Obispo County has 126 active cases of coronavirus with 19 new confirmed cases

San Luis Obispo now has 508 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, June 26 – up 19 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the fourth time in the last seven days where more than 15 new cases were confirmed.

Of the total cases, 114 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 381 patients have recovered and 12 are currently in the hospital. Five of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

This is the highest amount of hospitalized patients reported in one day in the county.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.