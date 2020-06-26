San Luis Obispo County has 126 active cases of coronavirus with 19 new confirmed cases

San Luis Obispo now has 508 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, June 26 – up 19 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.
This is the fourth time in the last seven days where more than 15 new cases were confirmed.
Of the total cases, 114 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 381 patients have recovered and 12 are currently in the hospital. Five of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.
This is the highest amount of hospitalized patients reported in one day in the county.
There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
As of June 25, County Public Health has conducted 19,593 tests in which 123 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 366 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
There are 53 cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 131 in ages 18 to 29-years-old, 140 in ages 30 to 49-years-old, 108 in ages 50 to 64-years-old, 65 in ages 65 to 84-years-old and 11 in ages 85 and older.
There are 255 cases in North County, 144 cases in South County, 83 cases in Central County and 26 cases on the coast.
Coronavirus cases by city
Most of the cases can be attributed to person-to-person contact or community spread.
The county has determined that 244 cases contracted the virus through person-to-person contact, 174 cases were acquired through community spread and 63 cases were contracted through travel. The county is still investigating the mode of virus transmission for 27 cases.