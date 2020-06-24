San Luis Obispo County now has 118 active cases of COVID-19 with 20 new confirmed cases

San Luis Obispo County has 473 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, June 24 — up 20 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the third time in the past week where more than 20 new cases were confirmed.

Of the total cases, 109 patients are at home recovering in isolation and 354 patients have recovered. Nine patients are currently hospitalized, two of which are in intensive care.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.