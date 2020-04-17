San Luis Obispo County now has 127 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo now has 127 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, April 17 – up two cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 16 patients are at home in isolation, 107 patients have recovered, three are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care and there has been one confirmed death due to coronavirus in SLO County.

About 84% of the people with confirmed cases have recovered.