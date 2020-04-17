San Luis Obispo County now has 127 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo now has 127 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, April 17 – up two cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 16 patients are at home in isolation, 107 patients have recovered, three are currently in the hospital. Two of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care and there has been one confirmed death due to coronavirus in SLO County.
About 84% of the people with confirmed cases have recovered.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
There have been 20 new cases of COVID-19 this week, the same number of new cases as the first week.
The shelter at home order went into effect Thursday, March 19th at 5 p.m.
The highest increase in one week occurred from March 21 to 27, with 39 cases.
Last week was the lowest number of confirmed cases in one week at 14 cases.
Increase of Cases Per Week
County Public Health has now conducted 810 tests in which 48 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 79 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
There are six cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 47 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 37 in 50 to 64-years-old and 37 in those 65 and older.